Retailer Aeon will raise hourly wages by 7% on average from March for about 400,000 part-timers working in supermarkets and other stores run by around 150 domestic units, people familiar with the matter have said.

With the large wage hike, Aeon aims to maintain the standard of living of its part-timers amid soaring prices and boost its productivity by securing skilled workers.

The move by Aeon, which employs the largest number of part-timers in the country, may encourage other companies to follow suit.