Yangon, Myanmar – Myanmar’s military authorities announced a six-month extension to a state of emergency on Wednesday, effectively delaying elections the junta had pledged to hold by August, as they battle anti-coup fighters across the country.
The country has been in turmoil since the army’s power grab in 2021, and a subsequent crackdown on dissent has sparked fighting across swathes of the nation while tanking the economy.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing acknowledged that more than a third of the country’s townships are not under full military control, in comments reported by state media on Wednesday.
