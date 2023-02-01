With U.S. Covid-19 deaths averaging 500 a day, down from a peak of more than 3,000 two years ago, the White House plans to end national and public health emergencies on May 11.

A public health emergency in response to the pandemic was declared under former U.S. President Donald Trump in January 2020, and has been renewed every 90 days since then.

Trump also declared a national emergency in March 2020 and it was later renewed by U.S. President Joe Biden.