Half a million workers went on strike in Britain on Wednesday, calling for higher wages in the largest such walkout in over a decade, closing schools and severely disrupting transport.

Europe is battling a cost-of-living crisis and the latest strikes come a day after more than 1.27 million took to the streets in France, upping pressure on the French government over pension reform plans.

Britain’s umbrella labor organization, the Trades Union Congress (TUC), called it the “biggest day of strike action since 2011.” Teachers and train drivers were among the latest groups to act, as well as border force workers at UK air and seaports.