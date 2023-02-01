  • Trees line the sidewalks around Harlem’s St. Nicholas Park, in New York | HILARY SWIFT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Planting more trees in urban areas to lower summertime temperatures could decrease deaths directly linked to hot weather and heat waves by a third, researchers have said.

Modelling found that increasing tree cover to 30% would shave off 0.4 degrees Celsius locally, on average, during hot summer months, they reported Wednesday in The Lancet.

Of the 6,700 premature deaths attributed to higher temperatures in 93 European cities during 2015, one third could have been prevented, according to the findings.

