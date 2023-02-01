Japan is hoping to hold a Group of Seven summit online on Feb. 24, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government sources said Wednesday, as the country chairs the group this year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the video summit, the sources said. During the gathering, the G7 leaders are set to confirm their unity in tackling Russia’s aggression against its neighbor.

The virtual meeting would come as Japan is consolidating relations with other G7 nations with speculation growing that Russia will launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the spring, while Kishida is paving the way for the success of the summit in Hiroshima in May.