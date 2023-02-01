Japan’s conveyor-belt sushi chain operators are looking to take strict action following social media posts showing inappropriate behavior by customers.

The operator of the Hamasushi chain has filed a damage report to police over a video that started to circulate in early January. The video showed a man at what appears to be a Hamasushi outlet putting wasabi on sushi ordered by another customer as the sushi passed by on a conveyor belt.

“I hope (the perpetrator) will become aware that he did something that should not be done,” an official at Zensho Holdings, the parent of the operating company, said.