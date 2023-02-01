A hospitality complex featuring Japan’s largest airport hotel, an open-air bath and a range of shops and restaurants opened next to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Tuesday after a nearly three-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full opening of Haneda Airport Garden, a 12-story compound connected to the airport’s Terminal 3, which primarily serves international flights, comes as Japan aims to welcome back inbound travelers after easing its border controls last year.

The large-scale mixed-use development complex, which was initially slated to begin operations in April 2020, is mainly comprised of a Villa Fontaine-brand hotel that, with a total of 1,717 rooms, makes it the country’s largest hotel directly connected to an airport, according to the developer, Sumitomo Realty and Development.