The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Tuesday that it plans to set a new target of “roughly halving” the estimated maximum death toll from a possible huge earthquake occurring directly under the Japanese capital.

The current estimated maximum death toll stands at around 6,100 people, and the new target, which they aim to reach by fiscal 2030, has been included in a working draft of revisions to Tokyo’s regional disaster prevention plan that was presented at Tuesday’s meeting of a related metropolitan government panel chaired by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The draft also covers measures to enhance disaster prevention, such as developing quake-resistant buildings.