  • An aerial photo taken in January 2019 shows the Northern Territories. | KYODO
    An aerial photo taken in January 2019 shows the Northern Territories. | KYODO

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

A 1986 Tokyo-Moscow agreement that allows visa-free trips to disputed islands by former Japanese residents to visit family graves remains effective, the Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated.

The ministry revealed this on its website.

The visa-free visit program has been suspended due partly to the spread of the coronavirus. The Japanese side has not shown an intention to officially request the resumption of the program, according to the ministry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW