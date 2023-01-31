A 1986 Tokyo-Moscow agreement that allows visa-free trips to disputed islands by former Japanese residents to visit family graves remains effective, the Russian Foreign Ministry has indicated.
The ministry revealed this on its website.
The visa-free visit program has been suspended due partly to the spread of the coronavirus. The Japanese side has not shown an intention to officially request the resumption of the program, according to the ministry.
