Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki has requested the early realization of Japanese fishing operations in waters near four Pacific islands at the center of a longstanding territorial dispute with Russia, based on an intergovernmental accord, according to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow.

Kozuki made the request when he held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko on Monday. The two also exchanged views on their countries’ ties and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the embassy.

Meanwhile, Russian government officials said Rudenko strongly asked the Japanese side during the talks to take a realistic approach and refrain from implementing measures against Russia that would deteriorate bilateral ties further.