The town of Eiheiji in Fukui Prefecture, known for its ancient Zen Buddhist temple, is set to become the first place in the country to adopt a new type of autonomous self-driving vehicle, hoping to pioneer investment in what could become an important future technology.

According to the transport ministry, “level-4” self-driving autonomous vehicles are slated to begin operating in the town from fiscal 2023, which starts in April, marking the first time for authorities in Japan to give the go-ahead for such a project.

Autonomous vehicles are expected to become an essential means of transportation in regions of the country where public transport is becoming increasingly scarce. The town, which considers itself to be at the forefront of offering solutions, will aim to identify and solve operational issues for the widespread adoption of driverless technology.