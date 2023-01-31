  • A 'level-4' self-driving vehicle in Eiheiji, Fukui Prefecture, in November. The operation of the vehicles in the town will mark the first time for authorities in Japan to give the go-ahead for such a public transport project. | KYODO
    A "level-4" self-driving vehicle in Eiheiji, Fukui Prefecture, in November. The operation of the vehicles in the town will mark the first time for authorities in Japan to give the go-ahead for such a public transport project. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Fukui – The town of Eiheiji in Fukui Prefecture, known for its ancient Zen Buddhist temple, is set to become the first place in the country to adopt a new type of autonomous self-driving vehicle, hoping to pioneer investment in what could become an important future technology.

According to the transport ministry, “level-4” self-driving autonomous vehicles are slated to begin operating in the town from fiscal 2023, which starts in April, marking the first time for authorities in Japan to give the go-ahead for such a project.

Autonomous vehicles are expected to become an essential means of transportation in regions of the country where public transport is becoming increasingly scarce. The town, which considers itself to be at the forefront of offering solutions, will aim to identify and solve operational issues for the widespread adoption of driverless technology.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW