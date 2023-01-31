One of the four suspects believed to be behind a string of robberies across Japan is expected to be returned from the Philippines in the next few days, the Southeast Asian country’s justice minister said Tuesday.

In remarks at a news conference, Philippine Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the other three suspects requested for extradition by Japan will be sent once certain conditions are fulfilled.

The four men, who are currently in detention at an immigration facility in Manila, are believed to have remotely coordinated a series of robberies in Japan that began last year using an encrypted messaging app.