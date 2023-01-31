Tokyo confirmed 4,862 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 2,444 from a week earlier, marking the 14th straight day of week-on-week declines.
The Japanese capital reported 19 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose to 34 from 32 on Monday.
Japan confirmed 20,830 new COVID-19 cases nationwide on Monday, about 10,800 lower than a week before.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.