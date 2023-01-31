  • People wearing face masks wait to cross a street in Tokyo last week. | AFP-JIJI
  • Staff Report, JIJI

Tokyo confirmed 4,862 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 2,444 from a week earlier, marking the 14th straight day of week-on-week declines.

The Japanese capital reported 19 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria rose to 34 from 32 on Monday.

Japan confirmed 20,830 new COVID-19 cases nationwide on Monday, about 10,800 lower than a week before.

