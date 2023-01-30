  • Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an event in Bilecik, Turkey, on Friday. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an event in Bilecik, Turkey, on Friday. | PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Istanbul – On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden.

Erdogan’s comments during a televised meeting with younger voters came days after Ankara suspended NATO accession talks with the two countries.

Its decision threatened to derail NATO’s hopes of expanding the bloc to 32 countries at a summit planned for July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW