Istanbul – On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said for the first time that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden.
Erdogan’s comments during a televised meeting with younger voters came days after Ankara suspended NATO accession talks with the two countries.
Its decision threatened to derail NATO’s hopes of expanding the bloc to 32 countries at a summit planned for July in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.