First Valentyna’s gas was cut when Russia’s invasion came to Bakhmut in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Then shelling destroyed power lines. By August, she and her daughter Natalia no longer had water.

As fighting intensified — making the battle for the city the longest and most grinding of the nearly year-long war — the pair replaced gas and electricity with wood and coal.

But when it became too dangerous to reach the well in their eastern neighborhood, which has seen some of the worst fighting, they finally undertook the treacherous journey across the Bakhmutovka river to flee the besieged city.