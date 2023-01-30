The Lower House began debates on Monday over the budget for the next fiscal year, amid Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s continued struggles with low approval ratings and as polls show strong majorities want him to hold a snap election prior to any tax hikes to cover increased defense spending.

Attention in Japan’s political world is increasingly turning to when Kishida might call an election, especially given the divisive issue of tax hikes to pay for increased defense spending and child care policies.

About 63% of respondents in a Nikkei poll carried out from Friday to Sunday said the prime minister should go to the polls ahead of any increase in the tax burden. Meanwhile, 77% of respondents to a Kyodo News poll on Saturday and Sunday said the same thing.