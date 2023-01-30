Japanese makers of semiconductor manufacturing machinery and materials used to make chips said on Monday they had yet to hear from Japan’s government about export restrictions that could directly or indirectly affect their business in China.

Ten chip-related companies, of which five — Advantest Corp., Nikon Corp., Resonac Holdings Corp., Lasertec Corp. and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd — said they were unaware of any contact from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry about any new restrictions reportedly agreed to by Japan, the United States and the Netherlands last week stymie rival China’s technological advancement.

“As we do not know what the situation is, we cannot comment on what the impact is and what our response will be,” said a spokesman for Advantest, which makes chip-testing machines and other chip-related equipment.