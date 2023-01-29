Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Nadhim Zahawi, citing “serious” breaches of ethics rules after revelations about the Conservative Party chairman’s tax affairs made his position untenable.
In a letter to Zahawi on Sunday, Sunak said that the independent review of the matter had been concluded and “it is clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code. As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position.”
Zahawi, 55, had acknowledged that he’d been “careless” with his taxes and had settled a retroactive multimillion pound bill with the country’s tax collector. That — and the revelation that he’d also incurred a penalty for not settling the correct amount at the right time — led to mounting pressure from within his own party for him to quit, or for Sunak to fire him.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.