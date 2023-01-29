  • Police officers at the scene of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded in Los Angeles on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Police officers at the scene of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded in Los Angeles on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – Three people were shot dead Saturday and four others injured at a luxury home near Beverly Hills, at what U.S. police described as a gathering at a short-term rental property.

Emergency services rushed to the swanky address in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles overnight, where they found three people dead in a vehicle parked outside.

Four others were being treated in hospital Saturday, two of them for critical injuries.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW