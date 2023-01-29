Los Angeles – Three people were shot dead Saturday and four others injured at a luxury home near Beverly Hills, at what U.S. police described as a gathering at a short-term rental property.
Emergency services rushed to the swanky address in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles overnight, where they found three people dead in a vehicle parked outside.
Four others were being treated in hospital Saturday, two of them for critical injuries.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.