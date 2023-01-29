  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13. | COURTESY OF THE CABINET PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meet in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13. | COURTESY OF THE CABINET PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Could chilly ties between Japan and South Korea be headed for a thaw?

Signs are increasingly pointing in that direction, as both sides look to repair a relationship clouded by years of mistrust and a tumultuous past.

Earlier this month, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol revealed a plan to use a private South Korean foundation to compensate lawsuit plaintiffs in place of two Japanese firms over wartime forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the peninsula.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED