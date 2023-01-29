The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department issued warnings for 3,480 offers of yami baito — or shady part-time jobs — posted to Twitter in 2022, up nearly 1.5-times from the 2,246 in 2021 — a revelation that comes amid a recent spate of robberies across the country linked to such posts.

The number of these warnings has continued to increase sharply this year, sources said, with the MPD noting a rise in posts offering illegal jobs for high pay.

A number of suspects arrested over a series of recent robberies across the country, including a case in the city of Inagi in Tokyo, have suggested that they responded to the job posts and joined a group carrying out the robberies.