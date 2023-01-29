The deportation of Yuki Watanabe, or "Luffy," who is suspected of masterminding a string of robberies in Japan and is now in detention in the Philippines, could be derailed by charges he faces in a separate case in the Southeast Asian country, according to an investigative source in the Philippines.

Watanabe has been charged with violating the law on violence against women and children, according to a local court. The investigative source said that Watanabe may be hoping that the case will be a "way to avoid" being sent back to Japan. It was not clear when the case was filed against him.

A South Korean reporter who was once detained at the same immigration facility in Manila as Watanabe, meanwhile, said that foreign detainees who face cases in their home countries often ask Filipino residents to trump up charges against them to prolong their detention.