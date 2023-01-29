  • People take part in the Tengu Parade, a traditional event held to drive away evil spirits and to bring good luck, at the Shimokitazawa shopping district in Tokyo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    People take part in the Tengu Parade, a traditional event held to drive away evil spirits and to bring good luck, at the Shimokitazawa shopping district in Tokyo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 3,427 people as positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 1,683 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital logged 21 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing 30 infected people with severe symptoms under its present criteria.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW