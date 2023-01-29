The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 3,427 people as positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 1,683 from a week earlier.
The Japanese capital logged 21 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing 30 infected people with severe symptoms under its present criteria.
