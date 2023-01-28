The “love hormone” oxytocin has long been thought key to behaviors, including pairing up with a partner and nurturing offspring, but a new study in prairie voles is raising doubts.

The research found that voles bred to lack functioning receptors for oxytocin were still able to form strong pairs, produce young and nurse — all behaviors previously believed to depend on the hormone.

Prairie voles are one of the few mammals that mate for life, and are often used to study social behaviors like pair-forming in animals.