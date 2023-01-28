  • Police investigators at the scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, on Tuesday. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Police investigators at the scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California, on Tuesday. | JIM WILSON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Washington – Flags are lowered, sorrowful statements are issued, pleas to lawmakers are made, again.

In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, U.S. President Joe Biden has followed a heartfelt and familiar script of outrage and grief over gun violence in America, coupled with a renewed call for Congress to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons.

Such a ban has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled House of Representatives or the Senate, which is narrowly controlled by Democrats, political experts say.

