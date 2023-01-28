Police suspect that a man in Japan also employed the “Luffy” online username to organize a string of robberies across the country, in addition to the alleged ringleader who is currently detained in the Philippines, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The possibility surfaced after a man who has been charged over an attempted robbery in Yamaguchi Prefecture last November said he had met an individual employing the “Luffy” username in Tokyo and received instructions regarding how to commit the crime, the sources said.

They met after four Japanese men suspected of being behind the robberies were detained at an immigration facility in Manila, with one of them believed to be the ringleader.