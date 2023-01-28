Japan reported 54,782 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 79,000 a week ago, as the current wave of the virus shows signs of subsiding.

The country also saw 338 deaths, including 29 in Osaka Prefecture, 26 in Fukuoka Prefecture and 25 in Tokyo.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 4,515 new COVID-19 cases, down by some 2,000 from a week before, while the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria fell by three from the previous day to 30.