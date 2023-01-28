U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration secured an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chipmaking machinery to China in talks that concluded Friday in Washington, according to people familiar with the matter.

The agreement, aimed at undercutting Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, would extend some export controls the U.S. adopted in October to companies based in the two allied nations, including ASML Holding NV, Nikon Corp. and Tokyo Electron Ltd.

There is no plan for a public announcement of the restrictions, and actual implementation could take months as the two countries finalize legal arrangements, people familiar with the matter said.