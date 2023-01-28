  • Kim Yo Jong | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Kim Yo Jong | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Seoul – North Korea has slammed Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the U.S. is “further expanding the proxy war” to destroy Russia.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the U.S. military, to help Kyiv fight off Moscow’s invasion.

Along with China, Russia is one of the North’s few international friends and has previously come to the regime’s aid.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW