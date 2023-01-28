Seoul – North Korea has slammed Washington’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks, claiming the U.S. is “further expanding the proxy war” to destroy Russia.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden promised 31 Abrams tanks, one of the most powerful and sophisticated weapons in the U.S. military, to help Kyiv fight off Moscow’s invasion.
Along with China, Russia is one of the North’s few international friends and has previously come to the regime’s aid.
