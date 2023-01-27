The discovery of classified documents at the homes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence has rekindled a debate about an old habit of the U.S. government — slapping millions of documents every year with labels of “secret,” “top secret” and other confidential designations.
Nuclear secrets, names of spies, diplomatic cables: governments everywhere carefully protect information that could compromise security, names of agents or relations with other nations.
But in the United States, the machinery of secrecy works overtime.
