    U.S. President Joe Biden leaves the White House in Washington on Jan. 13. | REUTERS
The discovery of classified documents at the homes of Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Mike Pence has rekindled a debate about an old habit of the U.S. government — slapping millions of documents every year with labels of “secret,” “top secret” and other confidential designations.

Nuclear secrets, names of spies, diplomatic cables: governments everywhere carefully protect information that could compromise security, names of agents or relations with other nations.

But in the United States, the machinery of secrecy works overtime.

