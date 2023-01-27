  • Palestinians demonstrate in the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip on Thursday following an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. | AFP-JIJI
Israeli forces in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians on Thursday, officials in the occupied territory said, nine of them in a raid the Israeli military described as a counterterrorism operation.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning barricades.

Palestinian health officials put the death toll from the clashes at nine, adding that 20 people were wounded before Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.

