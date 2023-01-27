Israeli forces in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians on Thursday, officials in the occupied territory said, nine of them in a raid the Israeli military described as a counterterrorism operation.

The bloodiest day in the West Bank in years erupted during a raid on the crowded refugee camp in the northern city of Jenin, where gunshots rang through the streets and smoke billowed from burning barricades.

Palestinian health officials put the death toll from the clashes at nine, adding that 20 people were wounded before Israeli forces withdrew mid-morning.