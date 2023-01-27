The health ministry will soon decide whether to make abortion pills available for the first time after the proposal cleared a major hurdle with an endorsement by a government panel on Friday.

Abortion is legal in Japan up to 22 weeks, but a surgical procedure is currently the only option available for women and consent is usually required from a spouse or partner.

British pharmaceutical firm Linepharma applied to Japanese health authorities in December 2021 for approval of its abortion pill, which can be used in early pregnancy.