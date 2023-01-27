Tokyo reported 4,297 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, down by 2,306 from a week before.

A total of 25 deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients under Tokyo’s criteria rose by two from the previous day to 33.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,284.6, down 36.3% from a week earlier.