  • An intersection in Tokyo's Ginza district on Thursday. The core consumer price index for Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards in January climbed 4.3% from a year earlier, the sharpest rise in 41 years and eight months. | AFP-JIJI
    An intersection in Tokyo's Ginza district on Thursday. The core consumer price index for Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards in January climbed 4.3% from a year earlier, the sharpest rise in 41 years and eight months. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide trends, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain in nearly 42 years and keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out economic stimulus.

While the government’s energy subsidies starting next month will likely moderate price gains from February, the data heightens the chance that inflation will stay well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target in coming months as companies continue to steadily pass on higher costs to households.

The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, exceeded a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain and marked the fastest year-on-year increase since May 1981.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW