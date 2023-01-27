The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in the greater Tokyo area hit a record high for the second straight year in 2022, a think tank report showed Thursday.
The figure grew 0.4% from the previous year to ¥62.88 million amid soaring materials prices chiefly reflecting the yen’s weakening.
The number of condo units newly supplied in Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures fell 12.1% to 29,569 units after rebounding in the previous year, the Real Estate Economic Institute said.
