    The International Monetary Fund has called for "more flexibility" in Japanese long-term yields after the Bank of Japan jolted financial markets with its surprise decision to widen the trading band last month for 10-year government bonds. | BLOOMBERG
The Bank of Japan should consider boosting flexibility in long-term yields as rising inflation risks call for securing more room for policy maneuvering, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Options include raising its 10-year yield target, widening the yield trading band, switching back to a quantity goal for bond buying and aiming at a shorter-maturity yield, the fund said in an Article IV report published Thursday.

The fund made the recommendations amid “exceptionally high uncertainty” around inflation with risks tilted to the upside.

