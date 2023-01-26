Following his indictment, pretrial proceedings against the suspected shooter of Shinzo Abe are expected to throw up difficult issues, with his defense likely to attempt to offset shock over the first murder of a postwar Japanese leader by presenting the defendant as a “victim” of a religious group that ruined his family financially.

Tetsuya Yamagami was charged on Jan. 13 with the murder of Abe — Japan’s longest-serving prime minister — during an election campaign rally in July last year, as well as with violating the firearms control law with a homemade gun .

Yamagami has told investigators he held a grudge against the Unification Church, a group originally founded in South Korea, and targeted Abe because he was a grandson of former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who helped the group enter Japan, according to investigative sources.