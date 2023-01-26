Security companies in Japan are seeing a rise in demand for advice on home security following a recent string of robbery cases in the country.

According to major security firm Secom, on some days, inquiries about home security are five times higher than before.

In one recent case, 90-year-old Kinuyo Oshio was found dead with her hands tied at a house in the suburban Tokyo city of Komae on Jan. 19. The victim is believed to have been chosen and targeted from a list of names with information such as financial assets and family structure.