  • Investigators examine the area around the house of 90-year-old Kinuyo Oshio in Komae, Tokyo, on Wednesday. | KYODO
    Investigators examine the area around the house of 90-year-old Kinuyo Oshio in Komae, Tokyo, on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji, Kyodo

  • SHARE

Security companies in Japan are seeing a rise in demand for advice on home security following a recent string of robbery cases in the country.

According to major security firm Secom, on some days, inquiries about home security are five times higher than before.

In one recent case, 90-year-old Kinuyo Oshio was found dead with her hands tied at a house in the suburban Tokyo city of Komae on Jan. 19. The victim is believed to have been chosen and targeted from a list of names with information such as financial assets and family structure.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED