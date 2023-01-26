Tokyo reported 5,061 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 2,600 from a week before as the nation sees a downtrend in cases.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,614.0, compared with 8,956.6 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 31, while 22 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Thursday.