The waves of food price increases in Japan show no signs of abating, spelling trouble for consumers who are still mostly in the dark about whether they can gain meaningful wage growth after many years.

According to Teikoku Databank, the prices of more than 20,000 food products were raised in 2022, with the number of such items increasing sharply through the autumn, driven by elevated raw materials costs.

Prices for food, excluding perishables, posted the steepest year-on-year rise in more than 41 years in late 2022, for a historic year of price hikes even outpacing increases during the bubble economy period in the late 1980s and early 1990s.