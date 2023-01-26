  • The Marina Bay Golf Course in Singapore. A flood of investment has prompted rising prices in the city-state, including for golf memberships to luxury cars. | BLOOMBERG
    The Marina Bay Golf Course in Singapore. A flood of investment has prompted rising prices in the city-state, including for golf memberships to luxury cars. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s decision to dismantle COVID-19 travel restrictions is accelerating an exodus by wealthy residents, who could fuel billions in capital outflows as they plow cash into property and assets abroad.

Since the end of “zero-COVID” in December, many rich Chinese have begun traveling overseas to check out real estate or firm up plans to emigrate, immigration consultants said in interviews. That’s threatening a brain drain in the world’s second-largest economy as well as outflows that could pressure its financial markets.

Over the past two years, Xi’s crackdown on industries like technology, real estate and education, and his push for “common prosperity,” have spooked the rich, long accustomed to growing wealthier as long as they didn’t question the supremacy of the Communist Party. Advisers to the wealthy say those concerns have worsened since October when Xi cemented his political control at a twice-a-decade party congress.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED