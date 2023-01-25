  • People read books inside the Darra Adam Khel Library in Darra Adamkhel town, some 35 kilometers south of Peshawar. | AFP-JIJI
Darra Adamkhel, Pakistan – When the din of Pakistan’s most notorious weapons market becomes overwhelming, arms dealer Muhammad Jahanzeb slinks away from his stall, past colleagues test-firing machine guns, to read in the hush of the local library.

“It’s my hobby, my favorite hobby, so sometimes I sneak off,” the 28-year-old told AFP after showing off his inventory of vintage rifles, forged assault weapons and a menacing array of burnished flick-knives.

“I’ve always wished that we would have a library here, and my wish has come true.”

