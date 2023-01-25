  • Officials of Ukraine's State Emergency Service listen to an explanation of land mine removal machines in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Hokuto, Yamanashi Pref. – Ukrainian government officials on Tuesday inspected land mine removal equipment displayed at an educational facility in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Ukraine needs about 60 land mine removal machines and hopes to gain Japan’s assistance, said Stanislav Kulykivsky, head of the international technical assistance division at Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

He was among the nine officials of the State Emergency Service who visited the facility.

