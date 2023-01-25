Tokyo confirmed 5,934 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 3,253 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 25 among COVID-19 patients in the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo’s criteria stood at 34, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 5,993.7, down 38.7% from a week earlier.