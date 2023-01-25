Japanese and Cambodian foreign ministers agreed Tuesday that their countries will continue to cooperate in supporting the elimination of Russian landmines and unexploded bombs in Ukraine amid Moscow’s prolonged war in the Eastern European state.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after a meeting with his Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, in Tokyo that they also pledged to further promote ties between Japan and Cambodia as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

The two governments announced last week that they have begun providing training to Ukrainian officials for clearing landmines laid by Russia, which launched its attack on Ukraine in February.