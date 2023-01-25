A cargo ship with 22 people aboard has sunk off Nagasaki Prefecture, with four Chinese crew members rescued, following a distress call issued by the vessel issued late Tuesday, the coast guard said.

The Japan Coast Guard is searching for the remaining 18 crew members of the Hong Kong-registered vessel, hoping they may be adrift on lifeboats.

The 6,551-ton Jintian made the distress call around 11:15 p.m. from about 110 kilometers west of the Danjo Islands. It was carrying 22 crew members — 14 Chinese nationals and eight Myanmar nationals.