Oil major BP plans to build a vast carbon capture project beneath the North Sea that would be crucial to Britain hitting its emissions targets. Power giant Orsted aims to build a huge offshore windfarm to help the country meet renewable goals.

The problem is, the seabed’s double-booked, and something has to give.

Britain granted preliminary licenses for both proposed projects more than a decade ago, when an overlap of about 110 square kilometers on the sea floor wasn’t seen as posing an insurmountable obstacle to either technology, according to planning documents reviewed by Reuters, the companies involved and U.K. authorities.