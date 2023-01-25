A growing number of local governments in Japan are turning to a program called social impact bond, in which administrative services are outsourced to the private sector and payments are made according to performance.

The SIB system, while curbing fiscal spending, enables administrative bodies to improve the effectiveness of their services by encouraging companies involved to come up with creative ideas.

Companies carrying out projects under the program and financial institutions that provide funds for them can earn a profit and at the same time make contributions to resolving social challenges.