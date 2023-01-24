  • A woman and her son pay their respects outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, on Monday, where 11 people were killed and several others were wounded in a shooting rampage on Saturday night. | ALISHA JUCEVIC / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Monterey Park, Calif. – Detectives probing why an elderly Asian immigrant shot dead 11 people as they celebrated Lunar New Year at a dance hall in California are examining whether jealousy or a personal dispute was behind the tragedy, a report said Monday.

Huu Can Tran, 72, used a semiautomatic pistol in a rampage in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park on Saturday night, killing men and women in their 50s, 60s and 70s.

He then drove to another dance studio where police say only the quick actions of a young man who wrestled the weapon off him prevented another slaughter.

